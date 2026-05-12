Locals flocked to the Dubbo Community and Volunteer Expo on Thursday, April 30, at The Greens. Organised by the team at Volunteer in Dubbo Region, supported by the NFP Guide Foundation and the Centre for Volunteering, the event was a huge success.

Kellie Jennar from the NFP Guide Foundation said organsiers were very pleased with the turnout to the event.

"I think there is great hope for volunteering in the Dubbo region. We just need to create the space for people to connect and for groups to connect to each other," she told Dubbo Photo News.

A wide variety of community groups and organisations had stalls at the event, with literally something to interest everyone. A delicious vegetarian meal was also provided for attendees by volunteers from the Dubbo Sikh Association Incorporated as part of their community outreach.

Kellie said another volunteering event is planned for Wellington in June, so watch this space.