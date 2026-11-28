The weather set the kind of "appropriately gloomy" atmosphere, with light rain to greet the “Trick or Treaters” and their parental entourage at Halloween recently.

Halloween in Dubbo is getting bigger every year and the houses and the costumes are scarily brilliant.

Three houses stood out, all three simply going all out, with all local destinations getting into the Halloween spirit of fun and frights.

It’s funny what many believe about Halloween.

American? No.

Halloween, observed on the last night in October (31st), originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-en), celebrated over 2,000 years ago across Ireland, Scotland, and other Celtic regions.

Just thought that you would like to know.