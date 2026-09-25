Thinking of buying a fashionable hybrid dog like a Caboodle, Puggle or Pomsky, why not go for a REAL mixed “Man’s Best Friend”, and call-up the Animal Welfare League?

Dubbo branch of the League has a full-suite of not just endearing dogs for sale, but also a cute collection of cats!

Totally run by local volunteers, the AWL has a fantastic range of pets from their Dubbo shelter on show in our classified ads section each week just looking for a new home, spokesperson Janet Rose explained.

“We only promote the ones that are ready for adoption; that have had their vaccinations, been desexed, micro-chipped, and had a thorough veterinary health check,” Janet explained.

“They have also had their personality assessed to ensure that they are suitable to go out to a family or individual and, with these mixed breeds, you get ‘hybrid vigour’, which is often used for working dogs,” she added.

Also, instead of paying thousands of dollars for a designer breed, you are only outlaying for their shots and health checks.

“Our fees only cover the costs of getting the animal ready for a suitable home, there’s no added charges involved.

“We actually do get hybrid crosses in here, people often don’t realise the cost of grooming and such… I personally think that they’re often just a fashion statement for some people,” Janet believes.

For reason for which she is unsure, Janet confessed that the local AWL is currently being inundated with surrendered dogs and cats.

“We usually don’t have a special time of the year for animals to be dropped-off but, over recent months, we have had a bit of a rush, and it appears to be getting worse.

“The shelter is also always on the lookout for donations of good-quality pet foods, which can all be dropped off at Petbarn and Petstock Dubbo with a label: ‘AWL Dubbo’ attached.”

Toiling tirelessly in an emotionally trying field, the local branch opened half a decade ago and has successfully found homes for hundreds of cats and dogs. These are animals that would otherwise have gone to the local Pound, with the AWL’s good work continuing for any pet in their care, regardless of its breed.

“We opened in Dubbo five years’ ago and I have been involved with the local AWL since that time,” Janet explained.

“We’ve also got our first greyhound at the moment, we’ve never had one before, but he’s not available for adoption yet,” she concluded.