Studying law at Southern Cross University in Lismore, Luke Seve had originally intended to go into the criminal justice system.

It was only by chance then, that he took a subject that changed the course of his life and which has seen him help hundreds of clients get into their own homes through Luke Seve Conveyancing.

“It all developed when I did law with the option of a major in criminal justice where conveyancing was also a subject, I had no idea what it was,” Luke told Dubbo Photo News.

“I grew up at Bathurst and met my wife at university, and she was from Bourke, so my first role at a legal office was there with conveyancing my main job,” he added.

It was more than a decade ago that he then made the move to the Orana, finding that the work is satisfying, demanding, and rewarding.

“It was in 2014 that we came down and I set up here. I always had a particular passion for helping first homebuyers in Dubbo.

“The industry has changed since then, and I really enjoyed the transfer from the old paper system to electronic and online lodgement, it is quicker and easier,” Luke revealed.

Offsetting this has been the increase in red tape that seems to enmesh so much of our lives in the third decade of the new millennia.

“There’ so much more obligations that have come-in and which can bog people down.

“Such things as anti-money laundering legislation, you have to screen clients and do your due diligence, especially when people come in with cash,” Luke explained.

He said that another aspect of the job that appeals is the exacting and thorough standards that must be maintained throughout the whole process of buying a home.

“It very much requires attention to detail with heaps of checks and balances, starting with such simple things as getting people’s names right and the property details correctly,” Luke said.

“There’s also settlement figures to make sure everyone gets paid the right amount, as well as various taxes – stamp duty, capital gains tax – as well as different rules for foreign vendors, which are very strictly enforced. You don’t want your client to get a surprise when the property is settled,” he concluded.

For more information, contact Luke on 0447 748 479, Licence No. 05000583.