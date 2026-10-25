The importance of providing connection for families while they are away from home and staying at Dubbo’s Macquarie Home Stay (MHS) for medical treatment has underpinned a special art and photography project unveiled at the facility earlier this month.

In 2025, Belinda Cunningham, Connected Beginnings Community Facilitator from Bourke and District Children’s Services, spoke to MHS Managing Director, Rod Crowfoot, about the possibility of providing images of families from Bourke and surrounding areas to provide connection for local families staying at the facility.

The Bourke maternity and family wellbeing photography project celebrates pregnancy, birth and parenthood in a Culturally respectful photography experience, honouring expectant parents and newborns, recognising the distances many families travel to give birth, and the support they receive away from home.

Around 10 hand-crafted photographic images printed on canvas arrived at MHS in September ready to display. The images feature families from Bourke and surrounding areas with their children and babies, many of whom have stayed at MHS.

“The handover was about much more than displaying photographs,” Belinda Cunningham explained.

“When families leave Bourke for birthing, medical appointments or treatment, they can often feel isolated and disconnected from their community.

“These images provide a sense of belonging and remind families that they are supported and connected to home, even when they are away,” she added.

“The initiative highlights the importance of collaboration between community organisations and support services to improve the wellbeing of rural and remote families.

“By combining art, storytelling and community connection, the project ensures that a little piece of Bourke will always have a place at MHS," she said.

Rod Crowfoot said MHS is thrilled to receive the images for display at MHS, which will help foster closer connections between guests, their home communities, and their “home away from home” in Dubbo.

“We are thrilled to feature these images here at Home Stay. The photography by Devi @ DT Moments in Time has captured something special, they are authentic in every way,” Rod said.

“Celebrating families, children and connection to Country, we hope that by featuring these pictures our guests feel welcome and at home,” he added.

“The first suggestion to establish a patient accommodation facility in Dubbo was to support expectant mothers and their families when awaiting the safe arrival then delivery of babies.

“[This project] is a really nice way to recognise the important connection we have to maternity services and the region”.