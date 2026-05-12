The Macquarie Sewcialites are once again rallying community support with the launch of their fourth annual raffle, continuing their commitment to raising funds for Macquarie Home Stay.

After a successful 2025 campaign that generated almost $9,000, the group aims to surpass that total this year.

The raffle has become a key fundraising initiative for the local sewing group, with proceeds going toward the next stage of development at Macquarie Home Stay. Plans for the upcoming project include the construction of five stand-alone family units, designed to provide comfortable, supportive accommodation for families in need.

Many members of the Sewcialites have personally relied on similar accommodation services in places like Orange and Sydney, giving them a strong sense of empathy for those who stay at Macquarie Home Stay. This shared experience continues to inspire their dedication to the cause.

Coordinated by Sewcialites Sue Bailey and Julie McLane, with valuable support from the staff at Macquarie Home Stay who assist with ticket sales and raffle organisation, this year’s raffle features four prizes, all handcrafted with creativity and care.

First prize is a stunning quilt originally started by Anne Sommerlad and gifted to the Macquarie Sewcialites as a “project half done” (PHD). The intricate quilt top consists of 3,087 individual fabric pieces, many carefully fussy cut into detailed hexagon designs.

While the total hours spent stitching remain immeasurable, members of the Sewcialites worked collaboratively to complete Anne’s remarkable vision. Fellow member Sharon MacInnes also contributed significantly to finishing the quilt.

Titled “Whimsical Garden”, second prize draws inspiration from Jason Yenter’s “Enchanted Garden” design. Featuring fresh, summer-toned fabrics, the quilt offers both visual charm and cozy comfort. Third and fourth prizes are handcrafted duffle bags, a popular item among supporters of Macquarie Home Stay.

Community members will have multiple opportunities to purchase tickets in person. The Sewcialites will sell tickets at Dubbo Square and Bunnings twice per month until late October.

The raffle closes and will be drawn on Wednesday, October 28.

Tickets are priced at $5 each and can also be purchased by contacting Macquarie Home Stay directly.

With strong community backing and a shared passion for helping others, the Macquarie Sewcialites hope this year’s raffle will make an even greater impact.