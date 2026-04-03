Snare’s Newsagency hosted a special occasion on Thursday, March 19, when a very proud Mervyn Bishop formally launched a biography written about him by author Tim Dobbyn.

“Black, White + Colour – A Biography of Mervyn Bishop” is a beautifully-illustrated biography of Mervyn, Australia’s ground-breaking Indigenous photographer who just happens to call Dubbo home.

Readers may recall reading about Mervyn earlier this month, when he was the featured subject of our Page 3 Profile in the March 12 edition of Dubbo Photo News.

The biography’s author, Tim Dobbyn, is a former journalist whose family has known Mervyn since the early 1960s and started work on the 207-page work in 2018. Tim was not present for the Dubbo launch of his book, published in October 2025 by Ginninderra Press.

Mervyn is preparing to head to Melbourne for some promotional activities in relation to the biography, and then to Sydney to view an exhibition of his photos and life at the State Library of NSW in Sydney, where he will also join author Tim Dobbyn in conversation on the evening of Tuesday, March 31.

“Mervyn Bishop: Close Up” will be exhibited at the State Library until February 2027.

“[It] celebrates the historic moments and pivotal people he famously captured, while exploring the private influences that shaped his groundbreaking career,” the library says of the exhibition on its website. If you’d like to know more about the exhibition, visit https://www.sl.nsw.gov.au/exhibitions/mervyn-bishop-close.

Local bookstores in Dubbo are stocking “Black, White + Colour”, as well as Macquarie Regional Library.