Dubbo CWA met at the home of one of our members on Tuesday, October 20, to celebrate a very special birthday.

Sue (Min) Boyne has been a member of CWA for over 45 years and celebrated her 100th birthday in Melbourne with her family earlier in the month.

Min didn’t want any fuss, but we couldn’t let the occasion pass without acknowledging it, and did so in the form of a morning tea.

The occasion was made even more special by the fact that her sister, Dorothy, from Nyngan was still visiting her and could enjoy the occasion with us all as well.