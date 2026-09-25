Baradine became the heart of an extraordinary musical journey in August, when more than 400 young performers from across regional NSW came together to rehearse for a landmark performance at the Sydney Opera House.

Award-winning arts organisation Moorambilla Voices held a series of intensive residency camps in Baradine throughout August, bringing young people together to transform the landscapes, languages and stories of regional Australia into music, dance, Taiko drumming and visual storytelling.

Founded in 2006, Moorambilla Voices provides music and arts education opportunities for children living in regional and remote communities. Through workshops, regional tours, recordings, performances and collaborations with leading artists, the organisation has reached more than 58,000 young people across 140 regional and remote NSW schools.

Founder and Artistic Director Michelle Leonard OAM grew up in Coonamble, where she says choirs and a town band were once simply part of everyday life.

“I wanted everyone to have an opportunity to learn, to sing, to read music,” Michelle said.

“That’s what this has always been about, giving regional young people the opportunity to step onto the Concert Hall stage – some of them from towns most Sydneysiders have never heard of.

“The October Gala celebrates two decades of our young people working alongside professional artists to co-create ambitious new Australian works that speak with purpose and joy about our shared connection to Country,” Michelle added.

“To bring more than 400 young people together on the Concert Hall stage of the Sydney Opera House is an extraordinary milestone and a powerful celebration of the confidence, artistry and sense of belonging that is fostered when young people see their communities and stories valued on a world stage.”

The Baradine residencies brought together groups including the MAXed UP and MAXed OUT companies, Alumni Ensemble, Birralii, Birray and Miyay taking part in rehearsals.

For many of the young performers, the experience will culminate at the Sydney Opera House for Moorambilla Voices 21 Years: The Power of Possibilities, the organisation’s first full-scale gala in the Opera House Concert Hall.

On Saturday, October 3, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall will ring with more than 400 young voices representing 81 regional NSW communities. They will perform works inspired by Australian native birdlife, the Narran Lakes and the Macquarie Marshes.

The performers will be joined by guest artists including Barkindji singer-songwriter Nancy Bates and Swedish Sámi storyteller and yoiker Anna Kraik Åström.

Under the direction of Michelle Leonard OAM, the young performers will also perform alongside a professional chamber orchestra, including members of the Australian Youth Orchestra’s Momentum Ensemble.

The performance will feature 14 world premieres and the work of more than 50 artists, combining music, movement, culture and storytelling to explore the songlines and ancient connections of Australia’s remarkable wetlands.

Dubbo locals Isla Caton and Georgia Dowell say their Moorambilla Voices journey has been filled with music, friendship, creativity and unforgettable memories.

“Going to the Moorambilla Voices singing camp was one of the most exciting experiences ever!” they said.

“We had so much fun and made lots of new friends.”

A highlight was a big sleepover with the girls, along with dancing, artwork and learning songs in the Gamilaraay language.

“Everyone was kind and encouraging, and we felt really proud to be part of Moorambilla Voices,” they said.

Now, the young performers are eagerly counting down for October when they will take to the stage at the Sydney Opera House.

“We can’t wait to stand on that amazing stage with all our friends and sing our hearts out,” they said.

“We’re counting down the days until we get to perform!”

For Isla and Georgia, Moorambilla Voices has created an experience they say they will never forget.

While the final performance will take place on one of Australia’s most famous stages, the creative journey begins much closer to home. For the young performers, their families and the communities supporting them, the Opera House may be the destination – but Baradine is where the story begins, and where the power of possibility truly comes alive.