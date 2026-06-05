A unique artwork encouraging rehabilitation rather than prison for Indigenous Australians was officially opened at the entrance to the Western Plains Cultural Centre recently.

The wall-mounted artwork entitled 'Yindamarra Darrambal Binjang Program! Three Paths, One Purpose' is by artist Asher Milgate and was created in collaboration with Jeff Amatto’s 'More Cultural Rehabs, Less Jails' initiative and also with young people from the Darrambal and Binjang programs.

The work was created under Dubbo Council’s 'Scoreboard' project, funded by Create NSW, and designed to provide the local arts community with an opportunity to expand their creative practices by developing a piece in a collaborative setting with a local organisation.

Unveiling of the new artwork as pride of place at the front of the Cultural Centre will ensure that it can be seen by the wider community, Mr Milgate believes.

“It creates visibility not just for the artwork, but for [the initiative], the young people involved, and the positive work happening through the programs,” Mr Milgate said.

“I hope it encourages dialogue around the importance of these programs and becomes another step toward recognition, support, and coming together in a positive way.

“The artwork was created through collaborative workshops where we talked, listened, explored light and looked at how it shapes perception,” Mr Milgate said.

“Using the light available to us, the young people created portraits with intention and presence. The final artwork has grown directly from those shared moments, conversations and the trust built through the process,” Mr Milgate concluded.