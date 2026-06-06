More than 150 rural women came together in Dubbo on Sunday, May 17, for a sold-out Mother’s Day event hosted by national charity Motherland.

Held at the Dubbo Rhino Lodge, the fundraiser welcomed rural mums from across regional NSW, some of whom travelled long distances to attend and connect in person.

Special friends of the charity, including local “Buy From The Bush” Founder Grace Brennan and Manildra-based artist Whitney Spicer also attended.

With a mission to reduce isolation and improve mental health outcomes for rural mums nationally, Motherland’s Sunday’s celebration provided a critical space for meaningful connection and shared experiences of the highs and lows of rural motherhood.

Guests enjoyed a brunch grazing table, welcome drink and gift bag, a curated pop-up marketplace featuring local businesses and health providers, such as The Royal Flying Doctors Service and a powerful panel discussion facilitated by Motherland Founder and CEO Stephanie Trethewey featuring three local rural mums – Kaitie Nash, Amanda Ferrari and Sonja Chrystal.

“We know rural motherhood can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also feel very isolating, especially without easy access to support networks and services,” Stephanie said.

“Creating spaces where rural mums can come together, share openly and feel seen and supported is exactly why Motherland exists, and to see the impact we’re having is so special.”

Since launching in 2019, Motherland has supported thousands of women from all corners of the country through its podcast, “Motherland Village” program, scholarship fund, “Motherland Connect” platform, events and advocacy. To learn more about the charity, visit motherlandaustralia.com.au.