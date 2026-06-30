Dubbo Regional Council welcomed more new citizens to the region in a ceremony on Tuesday, June 16, at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.

Some 23 residents hailing from New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, India, The Philippines, South Africa, Cambodia and China took the oath of citizenship at the ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries including Mayor Josh Black and Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders MP.

"We're glad you're here!" the council said on social media, celebrating the event.

Dubbo Photo News is grateful to Dubbo Regional Council for sharing photos of the special event.