Fresh Arts Inc. is delighted to invite the community to view Country Life, a new exhibition celebrating the beauty, character and spirit of rural living.

The exhibition features works by more than 20 talented local artists from Dubbo and surrounding districts and highlights the creativity and connection that thrive in regional communities.

Fresh Arts Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting local artists through professional development, creative opportunities and exhibitions. With more than 60 members, regular “Create Dates” and an active exhibition program, the group continues to foster a strong and welcoming arts community.

Country Life will be held at St Brigid’s Hall, 198 Brisbane Street Dubbo from Friday, June 12, to Sunday, June 14. Full details of the exhibition, including hours of operation over the weekend, can be found in the Coming Soon section of the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

Visitors are warmly invited to attend the Opening Night on Friday, June 12, which commences at 6pm. Entry is free and so are the refreshments, with attendees able to enjoy a wonderful collection of original artworks and catch up with fellow art lovers.

In a further show of community spirit, 15 per cent of all artwork sales will be donated to St Brigid’s Parish, Dubbo.

Bring your family and friends along to support local artists and enjoy a vibrant celebration of country life.