Horizons Village Men’s Shed held an Open Day at its workshop on Saturday, March 21, with all residents invited to come along.

Men’s Shed president Col Ferguson said the Committee had recently decided it was appropriate that all village residents (and not only men) should be encouraged to come along and see firsthand the facilities of the workshop.

The main thrust of the open day, he added, was to ensure that female residents of the village no longer saw the workshop as a facility not available to them.

Col said it was very encouraging to see the number of female residents who came along but also participated in the work activities that were happening.

The open day concluded with a simple barbecue.

"Thanks must go to our Village Manager, Julie Hall, for supporting the Men’s Shed with part of the costs for the event,” Col concluded.