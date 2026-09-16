If adventure is calling, then your first stop must be the Orana Outdoor Show – the region’s biggest and most exciting celebration of the great outdoors.

The Orana Outdoor Show (formerly known as the Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat) rolls into Dubbo Showground from Friday, September 18, through to Sunday, September 20, promising three action-packed days of inspiration, innovation, and good old-fashioned country hospitality.

Whether you are about to set off on your first adventure, planning the next big trip, or already living the outdoor lifestyle and looking to upgrade your home away from home this is the event you cannot afford to miss. All on display in one convenient, relaxed location.

And it gets even better! One lucky visitor will drive away with an incredible $3430 Gate Prize sponsored by local business Dubbo Automotive and Dubbo 4 x 4. Don’t forget to put your entry ticket in the barrel!

From caravans and campers to 4WD accessories – it will all be at the Orana Outdoor Show, showcased in a friendly, hands-on atmosphere where you can chat directly with industry experts and fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online, including a special discounted two-day pass for adults and pensioners.

For further information, visit www.ruralscene.com.au for the latest news, product and exhibitor listings. Follow Rural Scene Promotions on Facebook for a chance to win free passes to the Orana Outdoor Show, or contact them on (02) 6769 4132, email office@ruralscene.com.au.