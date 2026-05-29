Families across Dubbo have celebrated a community milestone during May, with the Orana Toy Library marking its 50th birthday with a free Inclusive Stay and Play event.

Coordinator Eliza O’Leary said the anniversary is a significant achievement for the long-running volunteer organisation, which has supported local families for generations through affordable access to toys, puzzles and educational resources.

“The Orana Toy Library has been part of the Dubbo community for 50 years, providing affordable access to quality toys, play-based learning and a welcoming volunteer-run space for local families,” she said.

Founded in 1976 through the Orana Education Association, the Toy Library originally operated from the Orana Education Centre on Darling Street before later moving into the basement of Dubbo Library. Over the decades, the service faced repeated disruptions due to flooding and was ultimately forced to leave the library following the major 2022 flood.

The future of the Toy Library was uncertain until local organisation Allira offered the group a new home in 2024, Eliza explained. Without that community support, the Toy Library would likely have had to close.

Today, Orana Toy Library supports around 25 member families and is run by approximately 20 volunteers, most of whom assist during Saturday opening hours throughout the school term.

The service allows families to borrow up to four toys and four puzzles for three weeks at a time, helping reduce household costs while encouraging sustainable reuse of quality toys and educational resources for children aged 0–8 years.

“It’s not just about borrowing toys,” Eliza said.

“The Toy Library is also a community space where parents can connect, children can explore through play, and donated toys can be repaired and reused rather than going to waste.”

The Orana Toy Library is part of Toy Libraries Australia and is currently seeking more families and volunteers to help continue its long-standing service to the Dubbo community. Membership options will be significantly discounted in honour of the anniversary, Eliza added.