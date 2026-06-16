Orana Toy Library celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, May 30, with cake, play and lots of laughter.

Organisers described the celebration as "an incredible morning" and thanked everyone for attending.

"It was such a joy to see the space full of families, laughter and little ones exploring the toys," they said on social media.

"[It] was a great success, and that's thanks to the amazing effort of our committee members and volunteers who put so much heart into making this event happen."

A number of new families signed up to the Toy Library service at the anniversary event, ensuring even more of the region's youngest residents can now enjoy borrowing and using the collection.

Dubbo Photo News' photographer Ken Smith stopped by to capture some of the joy of the big anniversary celebration.

Happy anniversary, Orana Toy Library! Here's to the next 50 years!