More than 450 people attended Oriscon’s Gala Nite on Saturday, April 18, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.

Oriscon chair Jaskarn Singh said the event, the first for Oriscon’s newly installed committee, was a great success.

“It was such a successful event,” Jaskarn said.

“There were 20 performances including solo and group performances from more than 10 different cultural groups, as well as a three-course meal and live DJ.”

Oriscon's Gala Nite has been going for more than quarter of a century.

The annual "nite of nights" started in 1999 with families gathering at Buninyong School, later movinh to St John’s, and as numbers increased, to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.

From 2022, the event was moved to March-April to recognise and celebrate Harmony Week.