We couldn't have asked for more perfect weather for the 2026 Dubbo Black Dog Ride 1-Dayer last Sunday, March 15.

Victoria Park, Dubbo, quickly transformed into a long line of motorcycles, with the riders grabbing breakfast, a coffee and a chance to admire and catch up before hitting the road around 9.30am.

Dubbo Photo News was told that there were 238 registrations with local riders being joined by those who travelled from Sydney, Canberra, Central Coast and from many Central West locations.

Congratulations to Wayne Amor, Dubbo Ride Coordinator, the volunteers and support organisations who helped make the 2026 Dubbo Black Dog Ride 1-Dayer another local success story.