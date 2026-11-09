Perfect spring weather helped make Can Assist Dubbo’s 2026 Spring Open Gardens Day a blooming success, with over 600 people turning out to enjoy four beautiful gardens on Sunday, October 18.

Each garden offered something different, with all four in bloom and providing plenty of inspiration for gardening enthusiasts and visitors alike. Enthusiastically received, keen garden lovers were waiting at the gates for the gardens to open, eager to explore the colourful garden displays.

A highlight of the day was guest speaker Gail O’Brien, introduced by local Can Assist president David Walker, adding to the appeal of the popular community event.

As the wife of the late Professor Chris O’Brien AO, Gail O’Brien has continued to champion her husband’s vision of providing Australia with a world-class, integrated cancer care facility. She supported Chris throughout his battle with brain cancer until his passing in 2009, and soon afterwards joined the board of the facility established in his honour, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

After more than 17 years of dedicated service, Gail stepped down from the board in 2026. She remains closely involved with the organisation as Director Emerita, Patron of Mission, Patient Advocate and a founding member, continuing her commitment to improving the experience of people affected by cancer.

Gail shared her personal insights and experiences with attendees, drawing on her longstanding involvement with Chris O’Brien Lifehouse and her commitment to improving cancer care in Australia. Her contribution added a meaningful dimension to the day, highlighting the importance of community support for people affected by cancer.

Visitors also enjoyed morning tea and lunch provided by Can Assist volunteers, providing an opportunity to relax, catch up with friends and share their appreciation of the gardens.

Can Assist media officer Mike Blake said feedback following the event was overwhelmingly positive.

“Organisers were delighted by the strong attendance and community support. The raffle was drawn after lunch helping build anticipation and support for the Can Assist Dubbo’s 2026 Spring Open Gardens Day.”

While the final amount raised is still being tallied, organisers are thrilled with the turnout and the success of the day.

The annual Spring Open Gardens Day is an important fundraiser for Can Assist Dubbo, which provides practical and financial assistance to people affected by cancer with the Orana Region, helping with expenses associated with treatment and travel.

The 2026 Spring Open Gardens Day proved to be a memorable occasion, bringing people together to celebrate the beauty of spring while supporting Can Assist.