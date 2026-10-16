Grab a mate, challenge a colleague and get ready to have a ball as Dubbo Pickleball serves up three days of fun for a great local cause.

Dubbo Pickleball organiser Greg King is putting the community to the test with the Pickleball 500 Games Fundraiser, aiming to play an incredible 500 games across three days and raise $10,000 for Pink Angels.

For just $5, anyone can jump on court for a 15-minute game, making it the perfect opportunity to try something new, have a laugh and support local breast cancer patients at the same time.

The fundraiser will run from Friday, October 16, through to Sunday, October 18, with 10 courts available during each time slot. On Friday, games will run from 4pm to 7.15pm, while Saturday and Sunday will see the action kick off at 10.25am and continue throughout the day.

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the weekend is all about getting active, having fun and raising awareness for the important work of Pink Angels. The idea came from Greg’s desire to celebrate five years of pickleball in Dubbo and he decided to make the milestone count.

“This was a random Greg King idea to celebrate pickleball being in Dubbo for five years — what better way to do it than fundraise for such a worthy group as the Pink Angels?” Greg said.

“I thought I’d go big and try to get 500 games over one weekend, and encourage both seasoned pickleball participants and new players to have a go!

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to grab three workmates or besties and play four games amongst yourselves, starting with an introductory ‘how-to-play’ from an experienced player.”

Pickleball has been growing rapidly in popularity across Australia, so whether you're already a seasoned player or have never picked up a paddle before, everyone is encouraged to come along and give it a go.

Pink Angels will also be getting into the spirit of the weekend with a raffle, tea, coffee and plenty of pink cupcakes. Their president, Sue Gavenlock, said the Pink Angels are very excited to be involved in the upcoming Pickleball 500 Games fundraiser.

“Not only will it raise awareness of breast cancer and funds for our charity, the event will bring our community together in a fun way!” Sue said.

“Pickleball can be played by people of all ages and fitness levels and has strong participation in Dubbo.

“There will be lots of Pink Angels playing for the first time, so we would love to see lots of other people give it a go too! It will be a weekend of fun, community and pickleballing!”

So, dear readers, why not make a weekend of it? Challenge your workmates, get a group of friends together or convince your business to take on another local business.

Ten courts, hundreds of games, and all for one very pink cause! Come along, have some fun and help Greg reach 500!

For more information, contact Greg on 0411 265 485 or email dubbowspickleball@gmail.com. Businesses and community groups interested in sponsorship are also encouraged to get in touch.