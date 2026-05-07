For many facing breast cancer in remote communities, support can feel a long way from home. The Pink Angels Inc are working to change that.

The local registered breast cancer charity has continued its outreach program, connecting directly with patients living in some of the region’s most remote communities.

At the end of March, Pink Angels’ president Sue Gavenlock joined members Pam Urquhart, Lyndal McRae and Pam Dunshea, travelling hundreds of kilometres to reach patients in some of the region’s most isolated towns.

Covering Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Coonamble and Gulargambone, the group delivered Easter hampers, grocery vouchers and, most importantly, personal support.

Sue said the response from communities was overwhelmingly positive.

“Patients were so grateful that we had travelled so far to visit them, and many became quite emotional,” she said.

“We were greeted and welcomed enthusiastically by communities wherever we went.”

Sue said the experience was deeply rewarding for the team.

“It was heartwarming to meet so many patients, families and community members, and to raise awareness of both our charity and breast cancer.”

During the trip, the Pink Angels connected with 18 patients and their families, many of whom shared how significantly the organisation has supported them during challenging times.

Beyond patient visits, the Pink Angels also strengthened ties with local communities, meeting with service groups, health staff and volunteers including the Rotary Clubs of Lightning Ridge and Coonamble, as well as representatives from the Lightning Ridge Hospital and Central School. Their efforts were warmly received, including a $2,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Coonamble to help continue their work.

Pink Angels also connected with members of the Country Women’s Association, Quota and Lions Clubs in Coonamble, along with the Coonamble Cancer Survival Fund group.

Travelling in a vehicle generously supplied by Western Plains Automotive, the group described the journey as both successful and fulfilling. Plans are already underway for their next visit to the Coonabarabran area in the coming weeks.

Pink Angels Inc. provides practical care and support to patients across a wide region, including Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Nyngan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Walgett, Lightning Ridge, Coonamble, Gulargambone, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran, Baradine and Coolah.

Support services include fuel and grocery vouchers, assistance with accommodation and travel costs, medical and pharmacy expenses, house and yard care, meals, utility bills and medical devices.

With 53 dedicated unpaid members, the organisation ensures that 100 per cent of all funds raised and donated go directly to supporting patients.

Pink Angels are currently celebrating their 15th anniversary, celebrations culminating in a sold-out movie night screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Friday, May 1.

As the organisation celebrates, its mission remains simple: ensuring no one faces cancer alone – no matter how where they live.