Did you get along to see the Dubbo Christian School's marvellous production of Mary Poppins recently?

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith was invited backstage during dress rehearsals for the show, and snapped some of the talented young cast and orchestra members in action prior to opening night on Thursday, March 5.

Thank you to Dubbo Christian School for the invitation to attend, and congratulations to all involved in this wonderful local production.

To quote the famous line from PL Travers' story: "Practically perfect in every way."