Nestled among tranquil parklands on Wiradjuri Country in Dubbo, Dundullimal Homestead stands as a remarkable window into Australia’s pioneering past.

Originally established as a 10,000-hectare working property, the beautifully restored homestead today offers visitors a rare glimpse into rural life in the 19th century.

Wide hallways, fine cedar joinery and a cobblestone verandah transport guests back to the early 1840s, while the surrounding grounds reveal the daily workings of a thriving sheep and cattle station. Visitors can wander through sandstone stables, a timber church and a traditional blacksmith’s forge, all carefully preserved to reflect the property’s rich agricultural heritage.

The site remains the only tangible evidence of the original squatter’s run established on the land in 1836. Long before European settlement, the area was home to “the Dundullimal”, part of the Wiradjuri nation, whose deep knowledge and connection to the land stretches back thousands of years.

Today, the homestead acknowledges and honours this enduring cultural heritage. During the 1800s, Dundullimal became a key station for droving cattle and sheep to markets, meatworks and stations across the country.

Remarkably, the homestead has survived in near-original condition since its construction, making it one of regional NSW’s most significant heritage sites. The timber church on the property, built in the 1870s, also carries an important historical connection to Saint Mary MacKillop, adding another layer to the site’s fascinating story.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of volunteers continues to keep Dundullimal’s history alive. The Dundullimal Dubbo Support Crew Inc. officially formed in 1988 and remains an essential part of the homestead’s operation and preservation.

Among the original volunteers is Sally O’Connell, who joined the group in its earliest days and still contributes nearly four decades later. Having visited National Trust properties in England before moving to Dubbo, Sally said she immediately recognised the importance of preserving local history.

“It is a vital part of ongoing heritage, and it is important to preserve and educate our next generations so they continue to have a passion for our history,” she said.

“We have also built many friendships within the group. It is a wonderful group to be a part of.”

The Support Crew assists with all facets of Dundullimal such as guided tours, gardening, hosting school and tourist groups, café operations and aiding with events like weddings, art exhibitions and vintage car meets.

With a strong committee and passionate volunteers, the organisation continues to play a key role in maintaining the homestead for future generations. The group also wished to acknowledge departing Dundullimal manager Kerin Stonestreet and thank her for her unwavering dedication and support over the years.

Members said Ms Stonestreet had “poured her heart and soul into Dundullimal”, and her passion, commitment and care for the historic property had been deeply appreciated by volunteers and visitors alike.

The Support Crew extended their best wishes to her for the future and thanked her for the enormous contribution she has made to preserving and promoting one of Dubbo’s most treasured heritage sites.

New members are always welcome, with the group meeting on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Details can be found in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

For locals and visitors alike, Dundullimal Homestead remains more than just a historic building – it is a living connection to the people, stories and pioneering spirit that shaped the region.