Each Tuesday, the hallways near the English Room at the Western Plains Cultural Centre come alive with the distinctive sound of recorders as members of the U3A recorder group congregate for their weekly gathering.

For many, the recorder brings back memories of school days filled with squeaks and off-key notes. However, this talented group is transforming those nostalgic associations into something far more refined, producing music that is both melodic and richly layered.

With more than 13 members, the ensemble boasts a strong and balanced mix of alto, tenor and soprano recorders. This combination allows the group to explore a diverse repertoire, ranging from traditional and classical pieces to more contemporary and light-hearted arrangements.

Beyond the music itself, the group offers a friendly and social environment where members can develop their skills, share a love of music, and enjoy performing together. Rehearsals are as much about camaraderie as they are about musical improvement. From 10am to 12.30pm the group enjoys good company, dynamic music and closes with a shared lunch.

The group is currently on the lookout for a bass recorder player to further enhance their sound and complete the ensemble. New members are warmly welcomed, whether they are experienced players or those looking to rediscover the instrument.

For more information or to get involved, contact Di Clifford on 0458 032 150. See the group details under “Tuesday” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.