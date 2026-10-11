A celebration of regional creativity is taking centre stage at Dundullimal Homestead this spring, with six local artists coming together for the inaugural Dundullimal Spring Art Fair.

Running from Saturday, October 10, to Saturday, November 7, the exhibition will coincide with the Dubbo Art Fair and showcase a diverse collection of original artworks within the unique heritage setting of Dundullimal Homestead on Obley Road.

Featured artists include Ann Brandon, Debbie Murray (MurrayInk), Rachel Cant, Joanna Efoti (The Efoti Studio), Phoebe Maroulis, and Pip Stalley.

The exhibition brings together a range of artistic styles and mediums, giving visitors the opportunity to discover local talent, purchase original artwork and experience one of the Central West's most significant heritage places in a new way.

Pip Stalley, Visitor Experience and Operations Manager at Dundullimal Homestead, said the exhibition is about celebrating both creativity and community.

"By running during the Dubbo Art Fair period, we're helping create a broader arts experience across the region while providing additional opportunities for local artists to connect with visitors and art lovers."

"We're delighted to showcase a diverse group of local artists and to create a space where art, heritage and community come together."

Visitors can enjoy artwork displayed throughout the exhibition space, meet participating artists, learn about their creative practice and purchase works directly from the artists.

The official opening took place on Saturday, October 10. There is free entry to the café and Dundullimal Spring Art Fair exhibition, but normal admission charges apply for entry to the homestead and grounds.