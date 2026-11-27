Rooftop bootcamp "Sweat For A Cause" is on again, above the Dubbo RSL Aquatic & Health Club, and the event supports a very important local cause.

"The event is about our community coming together through exercise to make a stand against domestic and family violence, and raising money towards The Orchard which provides emergency accommodation for women and children escaping domestic and family violence (DFV)," Alissa West, House Manager at The Orchard, explained prior to the event.

The Orchard provides personalised support for women and children experiencing homelessness due to DFV. It’s a place where women and children can feel safe and supported.

"I think it’s important that women and children in Dubbo know there are people in their corner and that they have somewhere to turn," Alissa added.

"I love that we can get together, have a laugh, get a bit sweaty and still talk about something that really matters. It’s a chance for us as a community to show up and say, ‘We care, and we’re here for you,'" she said.

Participants were being encouraged to wear purple with great prizes up for grabs for the Saturday, November 28, event.

Alissa gave a big shout out to Dubbo RSL Club for getting behind such an important initiative and raising awareness on domestic and family violence.