It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, as the old saying goes. And when Orana Mall makes its annual announcement about the impending arrival of the highly anticipated Santa Parade, you know the fun is just about to start.

Yes, dear readers, next Thursday night, November 26, at 6.00 pm, The Man In Red will arrive at Orana Mall with his sleigh, obliging reindeer and their Elf wranglers, and do his usual lap of the centre which Ken Smith from Dubbo Photo News always films for our social media.

It's an evening of fun, it's exciting (especially for the little ones), and if you've never seen a real-life reindeer before you can see them up close as they take Santa on his parade through Orana Mall. But that's not all. The night will feature live music, local dancers, and representatives from the emergency services will be on hand to ensure Santa's sleigh doesn't break down or to lend a hand if the gent himself needs rescuing from excited young people and the young-at-heart.

Get to the shops early in order to grab a parking spot and nab your place to observe Santa's Parade. Wear festive clothes and bring your best singing voice to belt out some of the tunes you'll hear on the night.

It's also free, did we tell you? Yes, it's free to come on down and enjoy the festivities.

But wait, there's still more! (I promise, no steak knives...)

Just two days later, Orana Mall's newest store – ALDI – will open on Saturday, November 28, at 8.30am. The first 200 people through the doors will receive a gift bag and there will be face painting and a soft play area for the kidlets. Christmas-themed characters will walk around the area handing out lollies and posing for photos, and you might be lucky enough to bag one of the branded balloons being given out.

The Man In Red will arrive mid-morning and will also be available for photos, while the CYMS crew will hit the barbecue and cook up a free sausage sizzle before the event wraps up around 11.30am.

It's all happening at Orana Mall in late November. Mark your calendars!