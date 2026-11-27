Dubbo teacher Erin Boyle-Faulds played violin in the Schools Spectacular orchestra in the late 1980s. Narromine teacher Holly Jamieson danced in the show from 2010 to 2015.

This weekend, students from their two schools are sharing the arena floor when Schools Spectacular returns to Sydney Olympic Park’s Afterpay Arena.

Twelve dancers from Buninyong Public School and six from Narromine Public School will perform to I Am Australian in the show’s Aussie Classics segment with the Years 3–6 Combined Dance ensemble.

Sixteen Buninyong students will also sing in the Primary Central Choir.

For Ms Jamieson, taking her Stage 3 students to Sydney means returning to the same ensemble she danced in as a primary school student.

“I remember Schools Spectacular always being a very special week and felt very proud that it was aired on TV,” Ms Jamieson said.

“I’m excited to now take my stage three students to the show.”

This year’s show, “Original”, features music ranging from Beethoven’s Ode to Joy to Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, alongside original songs written by students.

After the first arena show on Friday, 20 students from Narromine Public School and 10 from Narromine High School will participate in a FlashMob of more than 1,100 students outside Afterpay Arena.

Students from public schools across NSW learn the same dance routine at their own schools, then come together to perform it in unison at SpecFest, the free outdoor festival held alongside Schools Spectacular.

Now in its 43rd year, Schools Spectacular will bring together more than 5,500 NSW public school students aged five to 18.

The cast is giving four performances at Sydney Olympic Park’s Afterpay Arena.

The 2026 Schools Spectacular is proudly supported by sponsors Telstra, NSW Teachers Federation, School Bytes, Smart, Teachers Health and the University of Sydney; supporters Woolworths, Foundation Theatres, Hertz and Billy Hyde Music; and event partners Afterpay Arena, Seven Network, Gravity Media, Ticketek and LA Services.