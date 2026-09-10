Seeing the wonderful Central West and further afield and getting paid for it — that's the promise of working for one of Dubbo's longest-established people-moving companies.

Langley's Coaches is looking for coach and bus drivers for a variety of routes and services, with a good attitude and a clean driving record the key ingredients for success.

"There's always a shortage, or has been since COVID anyway; before COVID we always had plenty of drivers," Phil Langley explained.

"For one reason or another, we seem to have lost a lot of people who never came back into the industry," he added.

With experienced coach and bus drivers in short supply at the moment, Mr Langley said they are quite happy to train up drivers from a range of backgrounds to take on what is interesting and varied work.

"We're after anyone with commercial licences and do prefer experienced drivers, but we'll also teach people ourselves; the main thing is that you have a clean driving record and a good attitude on the road," he emphasised.

"We'll train them up if they don't have their licences — we can help them get their driver authority and train them ourselves."

Whether it's long-distance coach trips or short hops around town, Mr Langley said applicants are welcome to come in for a chat.

"We have school bus and charter trips, and we also do a lot of intrastate and interstate bookings right across the board.

"We have 108 coaches and buses servicing routes from Dubbo, Orange, Sydney and Norfolk Island, as well as regional areas like Gilgandra and Narromine."

The job, he added, is a great way to see God's Own Country and earn a good crust at the same time.

"You get to see the country and get paid for it; I've done about five million miles myself and love it," Mr Langley said.

"Some drivers are a bit wary of school groups, but they're almost always under the supervision of teachers who basically look after the kids — you only have to focus on the road."

Age need be no barrier, with plenty of older motorists turning their hand to driving in their autumn years.

"Plenty of our drivers are self-funded retirees over 60 looking for a bit of extra work; they are generally very good drivers," Mr Langley said.

"We go Australia-wide and also do TrainLink services; there's a whole range of positions available," he concluded.

To apply, email your resume to contact@langleyscoaches.com.au. For more information, call 6882 8977, or drop into their depot at 4 Jannali Rd, Dubbo.