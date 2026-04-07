Local services, community groups and regional organisations came together on Friday, March 20, for the 2026 Seniors' Expo,

Hosted by Dubbo Regional Council at the Dubbo RSL Club, the information-packed morning provided an opportunity for seniors and their families to connect with a wide range of support services, all under one roof.

From health and wellbeing providers to social groups and local organisations, attendees were able to explore programs and resources designed to support healthy, active and connected lifestyles.

The Expo created a welcoming space for community members to ask questions, gather information and engage directly with service providers. Many stalls offered practical advice, while others highlighted opportunities for social participation, community involvement, health and legal information.

Council representatives said the event plays an important role in keeping seniors informed and connected, while also strengthening links between local organisations.

The strong attendance throughout the morning reflected the ongoing demand for accessible information and community connection, particularly for older residents across the Dubbo region.

Dubbo Regional Council is also reviewing its Disability Inclusion Action Plan and wants to hear from people with lived experience of disability, as well as carers and supporters, about what’s working, what isn’t, and where things could be better.

The review survey is currently open until April 20 and is available online at https://yoursay.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/disability-inclusion-action-plan-review.