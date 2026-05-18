With a little help from daughter Katherine, Dubbo local Georgina Kelly was excited to win our family pass to see the "Spot" show at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) earlier this month.

"Katherine and I enjoyed the show. She loved helping Spot to find all the animals," Georgina told Dubbo Photo News.

The hugely popular show brought Eric Hill’s beloved puppy to life on stage in a show featuring puppetry, songs, and puzzles for children.

"Katherine was very excited and she jumped around and danced to all the songs throughout the production," Georgina said.

"Thanks so much!"