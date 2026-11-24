Recently 13 members of the Sing Australia Dubbo group travelled to Sydney to join with 770 fellow members from 60 singing groups from around Australia.

Everyone had the most marvellous experience singing at the Sydney Opera House, the International Convention Centre and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Two of our long term members, Tiger Paxton and Vicki Canalese, were awarded life membership in recognition of their commitment to Sing Australia, their love of singing and the community, especially their roles in the Anzac Day ceremonies in Dubbo and Geurie, where Sing Australia Dubbo has been proud to be involved for many years.

A fabulous night of dancing, singing and socialising capped off the spectacular weekend.

Come join us, if you enjoy singing in a relaxed, stress free environment. Our meeting details can be found under MONDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.