It may have rained but that didn't dampen spirits as the Sing Out Choir hosted its highly anticipated cocktail party fundraiser on Saturday, March 21.

More than 170 supporters gathered at the historic 1880s homestead belonging to Sue and Michael Egan in what was a wonderful show of community spirit.

"Set among beautifully manicured gardens and sheltered under a marquee, the evening offered a memorable atmosphere from start to finish," founder Anne Gemmell said.

"A highlight of the evening was a delightful performance by Sharon and Camilla, who had the crowd smiling with 'Singin’ in the Rain,' followed by a surprise bagpipe appearance by David Walker that added a unique touch to the night," she added.

The live auction attracted enthusiastic bidding, complemented by a popular silent auction and raffle, with winners announced on the evening, Anne said.

"Sing Out Choir extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, donated, and supported the event," Anne added.

"The success of the night is a testament to the generosity and spirit of the Dubbo community – and organisers are already looking forward to doing it all again next year."