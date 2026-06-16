Homelessness is one of the growing social problems that an increasing number of Australians face in 2026, with some of our leading community and business figures getting a taste of it themselves next week.

In their first-ever joint fund and awareness-raising initiative — the Club Dubbo and Community Sleepout — is on Thursday, June 18, for anyone brave enough to find out what sleeping rough is really like.

“This event brings together local leaders, businesses, organisations, and community members for one shared purpose: to stand in solidarity with people in our community experiencing hardship, and to raise awareness and support for those facing homelessness, food insecurity, and related challenges,” an event spokesperson said.

“Importantly, all funds raised through this campaign remain locally directed, supporting practical assistance including food relief and essential community support services, in partnership with organisations such as Help A Mate, Dubbo,” they added.

The initiative is being delivered through a unique partnership between Club Dubbo and Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd (“Connecting Community Services”), working collaboratively to strengthen local support pathways and ensure assistance reaches those who need it most.

Local schools, community organisations, and local leaders are being asked to consider supporting this initiative through participation in the sleep-out event themselves, and promotion of the campaign within local networks

“Donations for the event are now open via Donate Now — MyCause Campaign with every contribution, regardless of size, makes a meaningful difference with all donations over $2 tax deductible,” the spokesperson explained.

“This initiative is more than a fundraising event — it is a collective effort to strengthen compassion, awareness, and community connection across Dubbo,” they revealed.

Organisations who would like to be further involved or formally support the initiative, can reach out to the organisers.

“A safe home, a warm bed, and knowing where your next meal is coming form is something most of us take for granted,” the spokesperson said.

“Join Club Dubbo in their inaugural CEO and Community Sleepout to raise awareness and money for those doing it tough,” they concluded.

Following those who have done their time in the sleep-out, breakfast will be on the Friday morning from 8am.