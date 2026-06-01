Sing Australia Dubbo has recently celebrated its 24th birthday.

The local songbirds enjoyed refreshments and a celebratory cake at their catch up on Monday, May 18, at Dubbo Bridge Club, Bultje St.

The Dubbo singing group has much to celebrate, not in the least their almost quarter-century lifespan. Over the last few months Sing Australia Dubbo has given enjoyment to the residents at Bracken House and those attending the Dubbo Farmers Market, spokesperson Mandy Wheatland told Dubbo Photo News.

“It gives us great joy to sing together and to support our community when we have the opportunity,” Mandy said.

“Sing Australia's philosophy is ‘Everyone Can Sing’. When you get together as a group, you sound great and give joy to yourself and to others,” she added.

“In April we sang at the ANZAC Day Dawn Service and then the service at Geurie. It's a great privilege for us to participate in our community this way,” Mandy said.

“We are joining with other musical groups for the Hymn Fest at Narromine in June, and look forward to a lovely afternoon,” she added.

“In August, we will be performing at the Blackheath Choral Festival, together with four other Sing Australia groups.”

The organisation has 68 singing groups Australia-wide, Mandy said, and all have the same songbooks so it's no problem for members in one location to join with other groups for something special.

“Speaking of something special – our National Gathering is taking place in Sydney later this year,” Mandy added.

“There are already 700 committed participants and it will be a huge weekend of song, dance and connections.

“We will singing at the Sydney Opera House, the Convention Centre at Darling Harbour and the Sydney Cricket Ground,” she explained.

“It will be fantastic and we are so looking forward to it. If all this interests you, come and join us on Monday evenings.”

For more details on Sing Australia Dubbo meetings, see their entry under MONDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.