The kids are alright, if Dubbo South Public School's inaugural Artists in Residence Showcase is anything to go by, anyway!

The school recently celebrated the creativity, talent, and potential of its Stage One–Three students with the Showcase transforming the library into a vibrant exhibition and performance space.

Families, staff, and pupils gathered to celebrate the artistic achievements from the High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) workshops during Term Two, with the exhibition highlighting a diverse collection of colourful and imaginative student artworks.

These were inspired by the professional practices of the school's Artists in Residence – Vicki Aland, Susy Yaghjian, and Olivia Tidsell – who shared their expertise through artist talks and hands-on "Creation Days" at the school.

Working alongside pupils making their own artworks, the visiting artists provided students with a unique opportunity to experience professional artistic practice first-hand.

Participants were able to ask questions, experiment with new techniques and ideas, observe professional artists at work, and discover new possibilities within their own creative practice.

The generosity of the visiting artists continued beyond the workshops, with artworks they created during their residencies donated to the school for a raffle that raised more than $1800 for the P&C, with proceeds going towards expanding the Artist in Residence Program for 2027.

The visiting artists were also presented with gifts of appreciation in recognition of their generosity, expertise, and contribution to student learning. Their reflections on their experiences working with the students provided a particularly meaningful reminder of the value of genuine connections between professional artists and young people.

"The school's extraordinary Creative Arts Team, Mr Robert Tarry, Mrs Alexandra Prince, and Mrs Rowena Gay, were also recognised for their tireless work in bringing the Artist in Residence vision to life," a school spokesperson says.

"What began as an idea has grown into a vibrant and meaningful program providing students with opportunities to learn from professional artists, develop their creative voices, and experience the excitement of exhibiting and performing their work," they add.

For the students, this was more than just an exhibition; it was also an opportunity to feel recognised, valued, and celebrated as young artists, Principal Sharon Allman reveals.

“They felt proud, they felt like artists, and that is exactly what this program is about,” Mrs Allman enthuses.

“It's about celebrating potential, championing creativity, and creating opportunities,” she adds.

Following the success of the inaugural program, Expressions of Interest are now open for the 2027 Artist in Residence program. Applications close on Sunday, October 11.

The program is an exciting opportunity for professional artists to work alongside students, share their expertise, and help inspire the next generation of creative thinkers and artists.

For more images from the day, see our "Socials" section in this issue of Dubbo Photo News.