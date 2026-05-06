He’s the loveable dog with a very chipper English optimism and he bounded into Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) for shows this week.

Spot, the iconic yellow puppy will leap from page to stage in a fun and colourful pantomime show on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plot involves Spot and his friends off on a new adventure to visit Spot’s Dad on the farm and meet the livestock but, when they arrive, all the animals are lost!

Can Spot and his friends find them all? They might need a little help from their new friends in the audience…

In the show, which is visiting several regional NSW cities including Dubbo and Orange, Eric Hill’s beloved puppy comes to life on stage with puppetry, songs, and puzzles for children aged 18 months and older and their accompanying adults who probably grew-up loving Spot as much as their children, Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator, Tiffany Rowland said.

Prior to the Dubbo performances, Tiffany said the daytime performances were already approaching capacity, "which shows just how strongly Spot resonates across generations". Tickets to the evening show also sold well. "It’s clear that parents are just as excited as their children to see Spot on stage,” she said.

Spot is produced by CDP Theatre Producers, who have been bringing quality children's productions to theatres across Australia for many years.