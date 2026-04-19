Mother Nature has had the final say this year, with a dry summer and even less rain at the beginning of autumn forcing a postponement of the popular Can Assist Open Gardens Day.

In recent years, CAN ASSIST has held its major fundraising Garden Day in May. However, in 2026 the event will instead blossom as a Spring Garden Day and the popular cancer assistance for country NSW network now asks the community to claim the date of Sunday, October 18, for this event.

Can Assist plans are already underway for several stunning display gardens. Organisers promise it will be an event not to be missed.

Can Assist Dubbo was established in 2002 and services a vast region. The branch is powered by a dedicated team of volunteers. Dubbo Branch Executive member Mike Blake praised the commitment of the many Can Assist volunteers who make the organisation’s work possible.

“It is a massive undertaking to organise our annual Garden Day each year,” Mr Blake said.

“It is our major fundraising event, and it is always a wonderful occasion.”

Residents are encouraged to mark the new date of Sunday, October 18, 2026, in their diaries, and to look forward to a spectacular spring showcase in support of the Dubbo Can Assist cancer assistance network and their very worthy cause.