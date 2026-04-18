In a tradition that spans over 45 years, Christians gathered at Mugga Hill, east of Dubbo, on Good Friday.

The commemoration followed 15 steps of the final days of Jesus Christ, starting with his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper with his beloved disciples, and then arrest and persecution at the hands of Caesar and the Jewish elders.

Stations traced Jesus' journey through the rough, dirty streets of Jerusalem, following scripture readings and reflections to highlight Jesus’s trial, punishment and crucifixion.

The last station and a man-made stone tomb on the top of the hill recalled Jesus’s burial and resurrection.

St Brigids Catholic Parish initiated the service on the stony hills on a property, then owned by Dr Ray Meehan and wife Mary and their family, and the Knights of the Southern Cross have maintained the annual prayer service since 1980.

“This is a wonderful and sacred way to reflect prayerfully on the events of Easter Holy Week,” Parish Priest Fr Greg Kennedy said.

“Around 300-400 parishioners and friends participated in the walk around the gently sloping but rocky wooded hill.”

Christians of all denominations and those of other faiths joined together, reflecting our increasingly multicultural society.

At a time when there are international wars, and especially in the Middle East where Jesus established his Church over 2000 years ago, there is an incredible desire for peace. This activity brings us all together in a joint effort to achieve that personally, locally and internationally, he added.

A small group of parishioners set off from St Brigid’s at 8.30am carrying a smaller cross to the site of the Stations as part of the commemoration.

“Some of our younger and fitter people commenced the 4.5km walk and picked up some fellow travellers on the way,” he said.

The Stations built on the mass of the Last Supper on Thursday night and were followed by the traditional 3 o’clock Good Friday service and the celebration of light to welcome Jesus rising from the dead on Saturday night and Easter Sunday.