Dubbo Photo News reader Greg McIntyre sent in these photos of sunrise and sunset at his rural property at Narwonah, just south of Narromine. They were taken on Tuesday, June 23.

Narwonah, for those who don't know, is a rural area that is famous for appearing on one side of the first £10 note in Australia, issued in around 1911, in a scene featuring the carting of wheat on a local farm. It's a special place for those lucky to live locally, as Greg – retired boilermaker who is now a barbed-wire artisan – will attest.

Thanks for sharing these beautiful scenes with us, Greg!