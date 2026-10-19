The Dubbo community has rallied behind Nepal following the devastating floods, raising more than $25,000 through an extraordinary combined local effort.

The Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA), led by President Raj Kharel, raised approximately $10,000 through its community appeal, with funds transferred directly to the Government of Nepal’s Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The support quickly spread across Dubbo. Club Dubbo, led by CEO Brett Lane, ran its Nepalese-style chicken curry appeal through Riverview Bistro, selling 431 curries and raising $10,073.40, including donation-box contributions.

Dubbo Rhinos FC, with Dukkam and Bishesh helping drive the fundraising effort, contributed an impressive $4120 through its soccer tournament fundraiser.

Local support continued with Barry Brebner from Devil’s Hollow Brewery contributing $1000, while Dipika Dhahal and Sabita Dhakal raised more than $1000 through their momo-selling campaign, adding further support to the Nepal flood relief effort.

The fundraising followed DNCA’s candlelight vigil at Elston Park, which brought the wider Dubbo community together to remember those who lost their lives and stand with families affected by the disaster.

DNCA President Raj Kharel said the response showed the appeal had grown far beyond one organisation or one community.

“This became a Dubbo effort. From Club Dubbo and Rhinos FC to Devil’s Hollow, our momo campaign and every individual who donated or volunteered – everyone played a part. When Nepal needed help, Dubbo stood with us,” he said.

DNCA has thanked the Dubbo community for turning compassion into real support.

The Nepal flood fundraising campaign has now officially ended and DNCA is no longer accepting donations. The funds raised have been directed towards Nepal’s disaster relief effort.