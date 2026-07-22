Hudsons Circus has wound up its school holiday stay in Dubbo, with all the fun of the show at Ollie Robbins Oval taking place until July 19.

The circus always supports local groups when in town, and Heather Rogers from Capes4Kids Australia – pictured with circus owner Shane Lennon, Goldie the Clown, and Jason Rogers – presented the circus with a certificate of appreciation on opening night for its ongoing support of this important locally-run children's charity.

Well done, Hudsons Circus, and thank you.