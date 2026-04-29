Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee, held on Easter Sunday, April 5, set a new record for vehicles attending. A staggering 188 cars and bikes were on site at Astley’s for the much-loved monthly catch-up.

The day was greeted with fantastic weather and locals and visitors enjoyed the 100+ years of cars and bikes on display.

Wellington local Phill Morris took out April’s Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee Owen DeCarle Vehicle of the Day with his incredible 1943 Willys MB ‘Jeep’ with Ford-built 1945-dated military trailer.

A nice choice as the event was held at what was once the Dubbo RAAF Stores Depot last century!

Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee will return to Victoria Park (weather permitting) on Sunday, May 3.

It’s easy to remember as the event always takes place on the first Sunday of the month!