More than 2000 audience members filled the theatre across six performances as St John's Primary School Dubbo proudly presented “Frozen – The Musical Spectacular,” one of the largest and most ambitious productions in the school's history.

Over six months, more than 400 students from Kindergarten to Year 6, together with 20 students from St John's College, worked tirelessly to bring the beloved story to life through music, drama, dance and breathtaking production.

The production showcased the remarkable talents of students while celebrating the power of friendship, courage, love and community – values that resonate deeply within Catholic education.

Principal Anthony O'Leary said the production was about much more than the performances themselves.

"To see more than 2000 people attend our performances was incredibly humbling. It reflects not only the extraordinary talent of our students but also the tremendous support of our families and the wider Dubbo community.

“For six months our students have learned far more than songs and choreography. They have learned resilience, teamwork, responsibility and confidence. They have formed friendships across year levels and, through our partnership with St John's College, experienced the strength of learning together as one Catholic community."

Mr O'Leary said the musical reflected the school's commitment to providing rich opportunities beyond the classroom.

"Every child had the opportunity to contribute. Whether performing on stage, singing in the ensemble or helping behind the scenes, every student played an important role in making this production such a success."

The Principal acknowledged the outstanding work of the production team.

"Our deepest gratitude goes to Karyn King, whose exceptional musical direction, vocal coaching and artistic vision inspired every performer.

“We also sincerely thank Amber Lees for her outstanding organisation and production leadership, Jessica Christiansen for her vibrant choreography, Laura Emery for her dedication to developing our performers, Keryn Green for her creativity and artistic direction, Tim Vaugh for his remarkable craftsmanship in constructing our sets, and former St John's student Noah Bowen, whose professional audio-visual expertise elevated every performance."

Mr O'Leary also thanked the many parents, volunteers, the Parents and Friends Association, staff and community members whose support made the production possible.

"As the curtain falls on Frozen, what remains are the confidence, friendships and lifelong memories created by our students. They have achieved something truly remarkable, and our entire community could not be prouder."