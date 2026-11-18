Starting to think about ordering your Christmas hams, turkeys, fresh chickens, and lobsters, prawns, and crabs?

Now’s the time to start making inquiries, Mark Knaggs from DMC Meat & Seafood advises.

“Anything you need, we do all that sort of stuff so, whenever you’re ready, soon as you know, is the perfect time to order,” he said.

“For now, people are starting to come in and ask about prawns and crabs and lobsters, when to order ham and pork, that sort of thing,” he added.

One of the few combined all-meats providers in the region, after 30 years in business he also has the best suppliers, and seafood is a speciality.

“The guy that does our seafood buying, Antonio Musumeci, he’s the son of one of the first ever stallholders at the Sydney Seafood Markets.

“Transport is so reliable these days, you order seafood and get it right on time from refrigerated units, not the day after,” Mark explained.

Other traditional festive season faire is also super popular now for shoppers from around the region.

“We smoke 1200 hams each year, plus turkey rolls, duck rolls, pork loins, and special orders for work, social, and family Christmas parties.

“People start ordering from about now; we did a bunch of seafood and cold meat grazing platters for Melbourne Cup and Derby Day, and it just rolls on,” Mark revealed.

As well as coming into the shop, remote ordering is also increasingly popular, especially for customers from throughout western NSW who know quality when they taste it.

“Our website does close to 600 orders a month, and these are from throughout western NSW,” Mark explained.

We cover from Lithgow to Bourke, Coonabarabran to Forbes, and everywhere in between, places like Bathurst, Orange, Mudgee, Gulgong.”

With a current offer wrapping up this weekend for everything from pork leg roast to frozen dory fillets, chicken wings, and blade steak, Mark revealed that these special are also as regular as clockwork.

“I’m always shopping about, I have more than 20 regular suppliers and many are looking to move stock,” Mark said.

“I’ve had the same pork supplier for 30 years from Wombat down near Young, and I get my beef off my own and my brother’s farms, there’s always plenty happening,” he concluded.