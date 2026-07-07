Two Dubbo High graduates, Show Society stalwart Sue Hood and arts patron and 1973 school captain Margaret Gleeson, were recently recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

These worthy ladies, however, are only the most recent in a long list of locals from our oldest high school who have been recognised for their good work over the decades.

Local historian Patrick Bourke has compiled an authoritative, if not exhaustive, list of local winners going back to the time when the awards were for imperial honours, before the Australian honours system was introduced in the mid-1970s.

Many also cover the military awards presented to local heroes who fought for their country during World War II. Most notable was RAF pilot Flight Sergeant Rawdon Hume Middleton, who was awarded the highest honour in the British Empire, a Victoria Cross, for piloting his stricken plane into the English Channel as members of his crew bailed out safely.

Other winners over the decades have included:

Companion of the Order of Australia (AC): James Vernon.

Knight Bachelor: Sir James Vernon.

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO): William Fisher and Lynette Riley.

Companion of the Order of the British Empire (CBE): Neal McCusker and James Vernon.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM): Robert Batey, Libby Gleeson, Graham Greenleaf, Brian Morgan, Victor Chapman, Michael Talberg, Ruth Shanks (nee Bateup), John Peacock, Robert Fisher (military, post war), Therese Burke (nee Brown) and Peter Allen.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): Robert Cole, James Sinclair, Davall Wilkins and James Vernon.

Member of the British Empire (MBE): Owen Williams (war service), Maurice Galt (military, post war) and George Taylor. Joan Christie was recommended for an MBE for her war service during World War II.

Member of the Royal Red Cross, 1st Class (RRC): Thelma Moxham.

Distinguished Service Cross (DSC): Gregory Benham and Francis Fielder.

Military Cross (MC): Frederick Childs, Robert Cole and Gordon Simpson.

Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC): Charles Digges, Hector Duff, Everard Edgar, Edward England, Charles Grant, Barrington Knyvett, Frank Morris, John Panos, Jack Samuels and James Cox.

Mentioned in Despatches (MiD): Owen Williams, Arthur Weight, Alexandra Larson and Robert Fisher.

Commendation for Distinguished Service: Sheldon Williams.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM): Joan Flint (nee Christie), Ruby Riach, John Whittle, Robert Ridge, Mary Matthews (nee Thomas), Mervyn Bourke, Neil Wykes, John Armati, Nola Younghusband, Helen McCaffrey (nee Moore), Andrew Rindfleish, Mark Meredith, Robert Austin (Auston), Graham Ferguson, Susan Hood (nee Morris) and Margaret Gleeson.

Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM): Charles Grant.

Queen's Police Medal for Gallantry (QPM): Ron Waldon.

Queen's Commendation for Brave Conduct: Francis Pearce.

Public Service Medal (PSM): Victor Chapman and Percival Butterworth.

Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM): Eric Shanks.

Australian Police Medal (APM): Mark Meredith.

Centenary Medal: Victor Chapman, Jill McCann (nee Gleeson), Robert Ridge, Doug Sadler, Brian Croke and Paul Elliott.

Australian Sports Medal: Ian Walsh, Don Parish, Dennis Cox, Andrew Rindfleish, Nita Cale (nee Edmonstone) and Maxwell Madgwick.

Major Overseas National Honours: James Sinclair received the Companion of the Order of the Star of Malaysia from the Papua New Guinea Government. James Vernon received the Order of Sacred Treasure of Japan 1st Class, awarded by the Emperor of Japan.