The Toyota Nationals celebrated 50 years in Dubbo this year, with motoring enthusiasts turning out to support the event over the Easter long weekend.

“For five decades, the Nationals have brought car enthusiasts, families and visitors together delivering excitement and unforgettable memories for the central west,” organisers announced on social media.

The event's history is outlined on the website dedicated to it.

"Our journey commenced with the iconic Toyota Celica, initiated by two brothers who established the original Celica Nationals club in 1976," the website explains.

"They selected Dubbo as the perfect location for our events, conveniently situated between their homes in QLD and VIC. In the early 2000s, Danae Blundell and David McNeil revitalised the group, forming our current Toyota Nationals community," it added.

"Each subsequent event has seen a growth in participation, showcasing our commitment to inclusivity and community building. We have welcomed diverse groups, from classic Toyota aficionados to modern hybrid enthusiasts."

Dubbo Photo News photographer, Ken Smith, went along to the Toyota Nationals and captured some of the action.