Marion and Gerald Peisley and family got together at Club Dubbo on November 8 for two huge celebrations.

Marion and Gerald were celebrating their 69th Wedding Anniversary, and Gerald was also turning 90.

The couple were blessed with four children, Douglas, John, Sharon and Shane, and have 12 grandchildren (two were unable to attend), nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Happy birthday, Gerald, and happy anniversary, Mr and Mrs Peisley!

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