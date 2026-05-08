Each Tuesday, the hallways near the English Room at the Western Plains Cultural Centre fill with music as members of the U3A recorder group gather for their weekly session.

With more than 13 members, the ensemble has developed a strong and balanced sound, blending alto, tenor and soprano recorders.

Their sessions, held from 10am to 12.30pm, combine lively music-making with good company, sometimes finishing on a high note with a shared lunch.

Beyond rehearsals, the group’s sense of community was recently on display during a visit to fellow member Di George at Lourdes Hospital, where she is recovering from knee replacement surgery.

A member of the group for five years, Di was delighted by the visit.

“I have missed the company and this is cheering me up,” she said.

In a fitting moment, Di’s physiotherapist – herself a former recorder player who reached Grade 3 level during her school years – joined in the music, adding to the uplifting atmosphere.

The group continues to welcome new members, encouraging both experienced players and those keen to rediscover the recorder to join in. They are currently seeking a bass recorder player to complete the ensemble and further enrich their sound.

For more information or to get involved with the U3A recorder group, meeting and contact details are available under “Tuesday” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.